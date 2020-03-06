State announces plan for students to return to schools

The Department of Education published the guidance Wednesday morning.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's the news many parents have been waiting to hear - students can go back to school starting July 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced Wednesday that in-person teaching in elementary and secondary schools can resume on that date, in counties in the yellow and green phases of reopening.

A school district must first develop a health and safety plan based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and the Department of Health. Those plans must include hygiene practices, processes for cleaning, and steps a school will take to protect students and staff at high risk for contracting COVID-19.