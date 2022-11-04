x
JCPenney store at Lancaster's Park City Center closes after visit from wayward deer

The store was briefly closed Thursday afternoon while the PA Game Commission responded to cut the deer's shopping trip short.
Credit: Keith Schweigert/FOX43
The Park City Mall in Lancaster shown in an aerial photo shot on Oct. 20, 2022.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Shopping at a JCPenney in Lancaster's Park City Center was briefly interrupted Thursday afternoon when a wayward deer wandered into the store.

According to LNP | LancasterOnline, employees at a Qdoba restaurant adjacent to the store reported that the deer made its way into the mall through an entrance near the eatery and proceeded into the JCPenney, where it wandered into a dressing area.

Store employees then contacted the Pennsylvania Game Commission, which responded and removed the deer.

The store was briefly closed while the deer was shown the door, LNP reports.

