Dealing with an April snow shower amid COVID-19 outbreak

MONTROSE, Pa. — The scenery on a drive through Susquehanna County is something you'd expect to see in February, not mid-April.



Shoppers at this Price Chopper just outside Montrose said with the social distancing and self-quarantining they've been doing, this wintry weather is downright depressing.



“It's kind of perfect, to have the coronavirus and now this,” said Megan Snow from Montrose.



“It definitely makes it feel gloomier,” said Megan’s mom, Kelly. “At least if you could be outside and enjoying the sunshine and spending time outside, it would help a lot more than just being inside, stuck in the house, cranking the heat back up again."



People here said between the boredom and stress of staying at home, having to run errands in this weather feels even more emotionally draining.



“Yeah he was just saying, I’m so tired I want to go to bed. I’m like I totally understand,” said Danielle McMicken from Springville, pointing at her son. “It does, definitely.”



Others are taking the weather in stride.



“Does it really matter? You got to stay in anyway,” said Jay Thorton from New Milford.



In Forest City, a light and damp snow was falling, creating a mist-like atmosphere throughout borough.



Main Street in Forest City was empty of any pedestrian traffic, maybe due to the weather or people just staying at home.



Some people who did go out ended up inside Zazzera's Supermarket.

People say after dealing with the coronavirus, they can handle an April snow shower.



“What are you going to do? We're stuck inside anyway so what's the difference,” said Jim Conarton. “Some people get depressed with the cold weather, you know it doesn't bother me, it's northeast PA, you can't predict the weather.”

