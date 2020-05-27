Danville hair salon prepares to open Friday

It's been a long ten weeks for hairdressers and their clients.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Alycia Pitcavage, Erica Sobol and Vanessa Darcangelo, owners of Color Avenue Salon in Danville, are getting things ready for Friday when the salon reopens after more than ten weeks.

"We were ecstatic. Then the calling started and we've been calling for the past couple of days, trying to get ahold of all of our clients, just to let them know that we are reopening," Pitcavage said.

Montour County is one of 17 counties that will move to the governor's green phase on Friday. That means all businesses can reopen, including hair salons.

"I just can't wait. I can't wait to get back. I miss all my clients," Erica Sobol said.

Even though Color Avenue Salon is reopening, it won't be business as usual. The owners will wear masks and are requiring clients to wear them too. They will do health screenings before appointments to make sure clients do not have fevers. They are moving furniture so it is at least six feet apart and asking clients to sit in their cars until their appointments.

"And if they need to process in their cars we're giving that option also. We're setting up a tent in our parking lot so that people can socially distance outside with some chairs so they can relax while their hair is processing," Pitcavage said.

The stylists plan to put in extra hours to get everybody in.

"We had calls even when we were off to see if we could do haircuts behind closed doors, but we definitely did not want to chance our license, so we're definitely ready and eager to get back," Vanessa Darcangelo said.