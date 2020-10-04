Danville Area Teachers Start Youtube Channel

Some teachers are coming up with creative ways to stay in touch. Danville Primary School has its own Youtube channel.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Now that students will not be going back to class this school year, many find themselves missing their friends and teachers. Many teachers seem to miss their students just as much. Some are coming up with creative ways to stay in touch. Danville Primary School has its own Youtube channel. Principal John Bickhart posts videos daily.

"From his wife giving him a haircut to him dancing with his daughter. The latest one was whether his family should get a puppy," Heather Brady said.

Other teachers post videos of themselves reading stories. One explained social distancing by using hula hoops. Primary School Secretary Heather Brady started a cooking segment.

"DPS Cooks with Mrs. Brady stemmed from me being at home and not knowing how to reach out to the kids I would see everyday and what I could do on my own level," Brady said.

Brady has both a culinary and pastry degree. But she gears her cooking show towards young children.

"The first video we ever did was measurements to make pancakes and then it went from there to the next video we did was pancakes," Brady said.

Brady asked for suggestions on the school's facebook page. She's since made breakfast casserole, granola and Easter recipes.

"It's all things that families can do together at home, hopefully with what they have on hand," Brady said.

Brady's children help her with the videos. So far she's gotten a good response.

"I have gotten personal emails from people saying I always wanted to make this and I never knew how, and just really good overall. Teachers have reached out to me with things that they've made and they're making them with their own families," Brady said.