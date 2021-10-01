Experts say cyber attack getting worse

Sounding the alarm about cybersecurity – experts say attacks are getting worse and worse, even hitting small businesses.

SCRANTON, Pa. — On alert for cyber attacks – nationwide, ransomware attacks have made headlines, crippling healthcare computer systems, 9-1-1 centers, stopping work on gas pipelines, and more.

"We've seen a number of industries, everything from individual consumers all the way through large-scale businesses," said MK Palmore, field chief security officer for Palo Alto Networks.

Ransomware attacks are those where systems are hijacked by hackers, who hold them ransom so-to-speak until the money is paid in some form.

Experts said it is not just major corporations who are being hit; small business owners and consumers have been attacked and have to be on alert, too.

"What you have to keep in mind is that if you are a business operating, we see a complete halt. Our observations show health care is particularly targeted; it can be scary."

So what should people do to protect themselves better?

Well, for one thing, the pros said to make sure you have a backup system for your information: use antivirus and antimalware solutions.

They say to update all your systems and use strong passwords.