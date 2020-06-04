Cured COVID-19 patient shares story: "I was already making sure I was staying away from people"

Man says he's cured, but wife now has mild symptoms. His family is now self quarantined.

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — 28 year old Ryan Fannock of Mahanoy City, recently tested positive for the coronavirus. He's not sure how he became ill, but in early March he was working at a hotel in Schuylkill County where he came in contact with a number of guests from Italy.

"When one of the Italians came to the front desk I could have potentially picked it up from them but I'll never know," said Fannock during a video chat interview.

Fannock left his job at the hotel on March 7th. It took more than two weeks after he left the job when his symptoms began. Fannock says when he began running a fever he set up a video chat appointment with a doctor.

"I did it right from my living room, she asked me all my symptoms she asked me what all my symptoms were she asked what my fever went up to and when i told her it went up to 100.2 she was like okay well that's gonna be enough to have you get tested".

He tells Newswatch 16 that it's been more than three days since he's had a fever or other symptoms of COVID-19. Now, instead of worrying about where he got the virus, he's focused on who he could have given it to.

His word of advice to others is to practice strict social distancing so that if you do contract the virus - you can remember exactly who you came in contact with and when.

"Once you find out you're positive you're like ugh, who have I seen where have I been who could I possibly have infected but the good thing is I was already making sure I was not around people".

Fannock says his wife is now experiencing mild symptoms.

"They won't test her. They said they can only do one test per household so she's sitting here with chest pains and a headache, and we can't really do much," Fannock tells Newswatch 16.