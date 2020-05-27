CT murder suspect spotted in Maryland

Surveillance video appears to show Peter Manfredonia.

Investigators believe a murder suspect from Connecticut is now in Maryland.

A man in surveillance video from a convenience store in Chambersburg appears to be Peter Manfredonia.

Manfredonia was spotted in the Poconos earlier this week after allegedly killing two people near Hartford.

Tuesday, state police put out an alert for a stolen vehicle from Monroe County.

That vehicle was found by the store in Franklin County.