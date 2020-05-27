x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

local

CT murder suspect spotted in Maryland

Surveillance video appears to show Peter Manfredonia.
Credit: wnep

Investigators believe a murder suspect from Connecticut is now in Maryland.

A man in surveillance video from a convenience store in Chambersburg appears to be Peter Manfredonia.

Manfredonia was spotted in the Poconos earlier this week after allegedly killing two people near Hartford.

Tuesday, state police put out an alert for a stolen vehicle from Monroe County.

That vehicle was found by the store in Franklin County.

Investigators believe after ditching it, Manfredonia took an Uber across the state line and to Hagerstown, Maryland. 

RELATED: Neighbors not surprised CT manhunt extends into their neighborhood in Lackawanna County