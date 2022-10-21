Interstate 80 back open after crash in central PA

A part of Interstate 80 was closed near Danville after a crash Friday morning.

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Interstate 80 eastbound is open in Northumberland and Montour counties.

Original Story: A part of Interstate 80 in central Pennsylvania is shut down after a wreck.

According to PennDOT, a tractor-trailer crashed in the eastbound lanes of I-80 between the south Milton exit (215) in Northumberland County and the Danville exit (224) in Montour County.

A detour using Route 254 and Route 54 is in place.

I-80 east is expected to be closed for several hours.

There's no word if anyone was hurt or what led to the crash here in central Pennsylvania.

UPDATE: Crash on I-80 eastbound between Exit 212A - PA 147 South and Exit 224 - PA 54. All lanes closed. — 511PA Northeast (@511PANortheast) October 21, 2022