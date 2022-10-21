Interstate 80 back open after crash in central PA

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Interstate 80 eastbound is open in Northumberland and Montour counties.
Original Story: A part of Interstate 80 in central Pennsylvania is shut down after a wreck.
According to PennDOT, a tractor-trailer crashed in the eastbound lanes of I-80 between the south Milton exit (215) in Northumberland County and the Danville exit (224) in Montour County.
A detour using Route 254 and Route 54 is in place.
I-80 east is expected to be closed for several hours.
There's no word if anyone was hurt or what led to the crash here in central Pennsylvania.
