Interstate 80 back open after crash in central PA

A part of Interstate 80 was closed near Danville after a crash Friday morning.
MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Interstate 80 eastbound is open in Northumberland and Montour counties. 

Original Story: A part of Interstate 80 in central Pennsylvania is shut down after a wreck.

According to PennDOT, a tractor-trailer crashed in the eastbound lanes of I-80 between the south Milton exit (215) in Northumberland County and the Danville exit (224) in Montour County.

A detour using Route 254 and Route 54 is in place. 

I-80 east is expected to be closed for several hours.  

There's no word if anyone was hurt or what led to the crash here in central Pennsylvania.

