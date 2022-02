The crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

HAZLETON, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash has closed part of Interstate 81 Northbound.

The crash happened between Exit 138 - PA 309 and Exit 141 - PA 424 in Hazleton just before 2 p.m.

All lanes are closed, so far there is no word on when they will reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

