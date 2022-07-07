Pharmacists commend state legislators for bill that provides Pennsylvanians greater access to COVID-19 and flu vaccinations

House Bill 2679, sponsored by State Rep. David Hickernell, now goes to Governor Tom Wolf for his signature.

Pharmacists applauded the work of state legislators on Thursday for providing Pennsylvanians with greater access to COVID-19 and flu vaccinations.

The legislation will allow pharmacies to provide COVID-19 and flu vaccines to children as young as five.

The current law only allows the flu vaccine for those nine and older.

“We want to thank Rep. Hickernell for his leadership on this critical issue to bring stakeholders and legislators together to create greater access to vaccinations for all Pennsylvanians, especially those in low-income communities,” said Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association CEO Victoria Elliott.

Pharmacies are located within five miles of 90% of Americans, according to the federal government. Often located closer to lower-income families, as well as open longer, and providing more COVID-19 vaccine doses, lawmakers hope that this bill will increase access to vaccines for families.

“Pharmacies remain ready and willing to continue to serve the needs of patients and their communities now and through any future pandemics,” Elliott said.