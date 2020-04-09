Covid on NEPA campuses: Can it be avoided?

Expert says no, but better testing and more information is a must

SCRANTON, Pa. — There have been positive coronavirus test results at Bucknell, the University of Scranton, Bloomsburg University and more.

Just last week Bloomsburg officials announced the switch to all online learning because of too many Covid cases.

Lock Haven University announced a halt to in-person classes for a time for the same reason.

With so many students and staff, experts said it can be inevitable.

“College life is just a wonderful rare thing and we shouldn’t take it away from these people because they’re never gonna get it back," said Michael Daugherty of LabMD.

Michael Daugherty is president of a medical and clinical lab.

He said positive results are not necessarily a reason to panic.

He is urging school officials to dig deeper and give people more information: like whether the person who tested positive is seriously ill, hospitalized or whether they showed no symptoms at all.

“We need more information, it’s just not enough information. Exposure with most people is not illness and so and it’s great information quite frankly so it’s important to go deeper before we analyze anything because panic never helps anything even if you really are in trouble.”

College and university officials are urging mask wearing, banning parties and large gatherings, too.

Daughtery said there should also be a stronger push for testing on and off campus, perhaps even setting up mobile labs.

He said it sounds difficult, but could be relatively easy.

“There is a machine shortage so if they’re going to off-site it so they get like a 3 day turnaround, piece of cake.”

Some schools, like Bloomsburg University have on-campus testing locations, but it is up to students and staff to recognize symptoms and get themselves tested.