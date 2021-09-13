COVID, cash and college students: Recent findings show how the pandemic has changed views on money

How the COVID-19 crisis affects the way we think about cash. Some say it's had a huge impact. Newswatch 16's Sarah Buynovsky has the story.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Recent findings show this pandemic has changed the way people view money and what they do with it, especially college students and recent grads.

“They tell us that they’re very engaged in personal finance management. They are interested in finance about 20 percent or so are actually investing," said Rod Griffin, a public education expert at Experian.

Financial experts said they seem more concerned than ever about savings and making their money work for them, which is a major shift since the start of the health crisis.

“Eighty-one percent or so told us that they are concerned about job prospects and finances concerned with pandemic," added Griffin.

Financial professionals said more than ever, people are turning to tech to make their money work for them, with different apps, for instance.

They said this pandemic has taught people that anything could happen with the economy and job market.

“They’re thinking about things that a lot of us never did."