COVID-19 update: State adds just under 700 cases

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 1, there were 684 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,202,863.

As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 31, there were no new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,214 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, June 1, 54.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 71% have received their first dose.

Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.