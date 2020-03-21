COVID-19 update: PA announces 103 new cases and second death

The Pennsylvania Department of Health released the updated number of coronavirus cases across the state.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced 103 new cases of COVID-19. There are 371 cases across 28 counties in Pennsylvania.

The Department of Health also announced the second death due to the coronavirus in Allegheny County.

According to a release from the Department of Health, all people are either in isolation at home being treated at the hospital.

“Our notable increase in cases over the last few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a release. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

One of the cases in Luzerne County is a Hazleton resident, according to Mayor Jeff Cusat. The mayor released a statement saying the person is self-quarantined at home.

Cases in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

Lackawanna County: 5

Luzerne County: 6

Monroe County: 25

Montour County: 1

Pike County: 2

Wayne County: 1