COVID-19 update: More than 5,700 new positive cases statewide

The Department of Health notes 113 new deaths in Pennsylvania related to the coronavirus.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 5,766 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,736,920 on Monday, November 29.

There were 113 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 33,421, according to the department.

