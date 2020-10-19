COVID-19 Update: 224 new cases in Northeastern and Central PA

Luzerne County and Schuylkill County saw the largest growth today with 48 new cases each.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Department of Health usually does not release new COVID-19 numbers on Sunday.

But today, the COVID-19 dashboard was updated to show 224 new cases in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

Luzerne County and Schuylkill County saw the largest growth today with 48 new cases each.

Followed by Lackawanna County with 46.

Officials have not released a daily number total for the entire state.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.