COVID-19: Could summer spread lead to fall spike?

Will there be more cases come fall because of summer parties and travel? An expert weighs in.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Fourth of July was what scientists call a "superspreader," a time when the coronavirus spread fast.

Those experts said this summer, people who are traveling, partying, not wearing masks, or social distancing are all adding to the spread.

"You're not slowing mother nature down, you're doing the opposite, you're speeding it up," said Dr. Dean Hart, a microbiologist.

Dr. Hart said despite early beliefs that COVID-19 cases would die down in the summer and spike in the fall, cases have remained high this summer.

So, as fall approaches, he believes those numbers will keep going up unless people start making more serious changes: like avoiding crowded places.

"I would rather be on an airplane than in a bar, a bar has no heap filtration, has no ventilation. A church when you're singing, those are the two wildest superspreaders that you have to deal with."

Dr. Hart said news of vaccine research is a good thing, but he said important for people to remember that developing a safe vaccine for people to use takes a long time.

So, they have to take steps now to protect themselves and everyone around them.