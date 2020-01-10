Court grants stay for COVID-19 restrictions

Governor Wolf group event limits can stay in place for now.

The restrictions on group events: 250 outside and 25 inside because of coronavirus has been batted around in federal court the last few weeks.

One judge ruled Governor Wolf's restrictions unconstitutional.

But Thursday, the full third circuit court issued a stay.

That means the restrictions can stay in place while the Wolf Administration appeals the first judge's ruling.

The stay takes effect immediately.

That means things such as youth sporting events and high school football games must abide by the 250 person limit outside.

Indoor gatherings need to be 25 people or fewer.

This stay doesn't effect the new rules on restaurants.

The 50% capacity rule remains.

Governor Wolf talked about the federal court's ruling.