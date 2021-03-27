x
County commissioner to run for state senate

Republicans have chosen their candidate for the special election.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A county commissioner in Lackawanna County has been chosen to run in a special election for the state senate.

Party officials selected commissioner Chris Chermak to run on the Republican ticket for the 22nd Senate District. He will face off against Democrat state representative Marty Flynn.

The special election is to fill former Senator John Blake's seat.

The 22nd District encompasses all of Lackawanna County and parts of Luzerne and Monroe Counties.

The special election will likely be held on the same day as the primary election: May 18.

