Cost of diesel fuel on the rise

Tractor trailer drivers we spoke to are wondering how much more they can take.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — The cost of diesel in our area has hit an unwanted milestone.

The price for diesel at the Pilot in Pittston Township is now $4 dollars a gallon.

Truck drivers we spoke to said the steep rise in gas prices is cutting into their profits.

Truck driver Andy Knickerbocker is feeling the pinch at the pump in Bradford County.

"The highest price was yesterday I got it 3.95 a gallon, so almost four bucks a gallon. So, I don't know how much higher it can go," said Knickerbocker.

"It affects me because I have a whole bunch of trucks that run diesel fuel, so yeah, our costs are up probably at least 20% on diesel fuel," said Tracy Keeney, Wyalusing.

AAA reports the national average price for diesel is $3.29.

Alan Quail of Wysox uses a diesel tractor-trailer for work and a diesel truck for his personal vehicle.

"I generally buy it in New York State, it's a little bit cheaper. I travel up through there, so, just try to get the best deal as you can, you know," said Quail.

According to AAA, the average cost of diesel here in the Scranton Wilkes-Barre area last year was $2.77.

"The price has got to come down. You know, I mean we're a working company and we're in the oil and gas," said Knickerbocker.

"Swipe the card and hope for the best. That's all you can do. Hope you can get it back somehow," said Quail.

The news doesn't seem to get better for truck drivers.