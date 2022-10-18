x
WNEP Snow Thrower Contest 2022

Guess when the first full inch of snow will fall in the WNEP Backyard and you could win a brand new snow thrower!
Credit: WNEP

MOOSIC, Pa. — Think you know when the first full inch of snow will fall in the WNEP Backyard?

Guess right, and you could win one of two snow throwers from Dalton Do it Center.

GRAND PRIZE: Troy-Bilt Storm 24 In. 20cc 2-Stage Gas Snow Blower

RUNNER-UP PRIZE: Troy-Bilt Squall 123R 21 In. 123cc Single-Stage Gas Snow Blower

Submit your guess for the date and hour of the first inch of snow measured in the WNEP Backyard once per day beginning October 11 at 6 p.m. for your chance to win. NO POSTCARDS, PLEASE.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER.

For complete contest rules, CLICK HERE.

Good luck!

