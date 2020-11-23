PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, we will not be offering the WNEP Ski Card this year. At this time it has not been determined if there will be an early 2021 Ski Card, but if there is it will be announced on WNEP.com as well as through email.
Thank you for your patience and stay safe.
WNEP Ski Card update
