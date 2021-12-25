WNEP Ski Card 2021-2022

The WNEP Ski Card is back! Get yours before they sell out!

MOOSIC, Pa. — The WNEP Ski Card is back! Get yours before they sell out!

The ski card entitles the user to 1 lift ticket at each of the ski areas listed.

WNEP Ski Cards are non-transferrable, expire April 15, 2022 and are subject to the following blackout dates:

December 25, 2021-January 2, 2022

January 15-17, 2022

February 19-21, 2022

This year's ski areas include:

Montage Mountain

Come explore the best and most diverse terrain Pennsylvania has to offer. With 26 trails ranging from beginner to expert, 1000 vertical feet, valley views, and full mountain night skiing, your next adventure is our pleasure.

Montage Mountain is home to great beginner terrain, awesome steeps and trail diversity in the Mid-Atlantic. With an equal offering of beginner, intermediate, and expert slopes you'll be sure to find the "it" you're looking for.

Experience trail-life on an elevated level and traverse an expanse of 140 acres of black diamond and double black diamond slopes sure to make your knees rattle. Our premier trail White Lightning takes the title of "2nd steepest in the East."

Shawnee Moutain Ski Area

Located in Pocono Mountains, just a short drive from New York City, Northern New Jersey and Philadelphia. Featuring 23 slopes and trails, 2 terrain parks and a show tubing park. With degrees of difficulty at 25% Beginner, 50% Intermediate and 25% Expert there is something for everyone!

Ski Big Bear

Ski Big Bear offers 18 trails, 7 lifts including 2 Magic Carpet lifts, and 650' of vertical. The mountain is covered annually with approximately 50 inches of snow. When Mother Nature isn't sending snow our way, our snowmakers make sure the trails are blanketed with as much snow as possible. Our trails offer something for every ability.

Ski Sawmill Family Resort

Ski Sawmill Family Resort has 12 slopes and 4 lifts and 1 tubing tow. Our peak elevation is 2,215 feet and our base elevation is 1,700 feet – giving us a vertical drop of 515 feet. There is also a terrain park adjacent to our double chairlift. New this year you will find a NEW Tube Slide which features four runs, one lift, and a powerful snow making system to ensure a great ride.

Swain Resort

With 35 trails, 5 lifts, and 2 terrain parks, there is something for every age & ability.

Tussey Mountain

Tussey Mountain has skiing on 50 acres with 3 ski and snowboard lifts and 1 snowtube lift. Our snowmaking system covers 90% of our skiable terrain, as does our slope lighting. Instruction is offered through our PSIA member Snowsports School, first-aid services through our NSP member Ski Patrol, a complete Rental Shop, on-site Ski Shop, as well as well-organized junior racing programs.