WNEP Snow Thrower Contest 2020

Guess the correct date and time of the first full inch of snow to fall in the WNEP Backyard and you could win one of two snow throwers from Dalton Do it Center
Credit: WNEP

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Think you know when the first full inch of snow will fall in the WNEP Backyard?

Guess right, and you could win one of two snow throwers from Dalton Do it Center.

Credit: WNEP

GRAND PRIZE: Troy-Bilt Storm 26 In. 243cc 2-Stage Gas Snow Blower

RUNNER UP PRIZE: Briggs & Stratton 22 In. 208cc Single-Stage Gas Snow Blower

Submit your guess for the date and hour of the first inch of snow measured in the WNEP Backyard once per day for your chance to win.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER and for complete contest rules.

Good luck!