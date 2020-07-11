Luscious Living Contest 2020

Give your living space an upgrade with Home & Backyard and The Factory!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA —

One grand prize winner will receive all three of these great prizes:

Prize #1

- CHOICE of a Custom Designed Sofa and Loveseat OR a Custom Designed Five Piece Sectional

The winner can choose the setup/layout that best fits their room. We have two completely different collections they can choose from. They also choose the arm style, cushion style, sofa fabric, pillow fabric, etc.. based on the collection that they choose.

Prize #2

- Three Pieces of Amish-Made Living Room Furniture Including (1)End Table, (1)Accent Table and (1) Coffee Table

The customer will choose the type of wood and stain that they want these tables to be made from.

Prize #3

- Pair of Table Lamps

Total prize MSRP value: $6,669.00

Just watch WNEP’s Home and Backyard, Saturdays at 9 am on November 7, 14, and 21.

During each show, we’ll display a clue on the screen. ENTER THAT CLUE HERE along with your email address and you’ll be entered to win.

The winner will be announced on the November 28 show.