Test your knowledge of all things Halloween with The Creepy Side of NEPA Trivia Quiz and you could win a prize pack from Coopers Seafood House or Tipsy Turtle!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Continue the Falloween celebration and test your knowledge of all things Creepy and Halloween with The Creepy Side of NEPA Trivia Quiz and you could win a prize pack from Coopers Seafood House or Tipsy Turtle!

Then get into the spirit of the season with The Creepy Side of NEPA Podcast.

The contest starts October 1 and runs until October 31.