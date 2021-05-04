Straub Brewery Ultimate Outdoor Excursion Contest

Enter here for a chance to win a trip for two to the beautiful PA Wilds region!

Start off with a visit to Straub Brewery in St. Marys, PA where you will receive a private tour of the 3rd oldest family brewery in the country, followed by a meal in Straub’s Tap Room.

Then head down to Benezette, PA to experience the majestic elk and newborn calves up close on a wagon ride at the Elk County Visitor Center where you will also explore the multi-sensory 4-D theater, interactive exhibits and more.

The two-night trip includes a guest cabin at Wapiti Woods in Benezette where you just might see an elk grazing in your front yard.

Cap off the trip with kayaking on the Clarion River where you can relax and sightsee wildlife such as otters and bald eagles.