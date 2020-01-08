Construction worker dies following hit-and-run crash in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A construction worker was hit by a vehicle and killed Saturday morning in Luzerne county.
State police identified the victim as Kevin Dendulk, 30, of Royersford.
It happened in a work zone on interstate 81 in Hazle Township.
The vehicle that hit the construction worker took off.
State police believe the vehicle is a 2000-2009 silver Hyundai Accent and was last seen heading north on Interstate 81 in the Hazleton area.
The vehicle has front end damage and is missing its passenger-side mirror.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police.