Community weather announcements

PENNSYLVANIA, USA —
CLINTON COUNTY
- STEP Office of Aging in Clinton and Lycoming Counties Meals on Wheels canceled Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23. No center meals. Senior centers closed.
LYCOMING COUNTY
- STEP Office of Aging in Clinton and Lycoming Counties Meals on Wheels canceled for Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23. No center meals. Senior centers closed.
