Community weather announcements

Here are some community announcements regarding closings, parking bans, and other changes due to the wintry weather.
CLINTON COUNTY

  • STEP Office of Aging in Clinton and Lycoming Counties Meals on Wheels canceled Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23. No center meals. Senior centers closed.

LYCOMING COUNTY

  • STEP Office of Aging in Clinton and Lycoming Counties Meals on Wheels canceled for Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23. No center meals. Senior centers closed.

IMPORTANT LINKS:

Click here for the latest weather forecast.   

Click here for the latest school closings.

For the most up-to-date information on power, check out these outage maps:

Check out severe weather tips on WNEP’s YouTube channel.

