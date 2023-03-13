Community weather announcements

x
Here are some community announcements regarding closings, parking bans, and other changes due to the wintry weather.
PennDOT

PennDOT alerts are available at 511PA.com.

CARBON COUNTY

  • Lehighton - Trinity Food Pantry closed on Tuesday, March 14.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

  • Scranton - Due to the forecast of overnight temperatures dropping below 20 degrees with windchill and inclement weather expected to impact the area, the City of Scranton will be issuing a CODE BLUE for Monday, March 13, 2023
    and Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Weston Field House, 982 Providence Road, will be open as a shelter from 8:00 PM to 7:00 AM and will be run by Keystone Mission.

