Community Weather Announcements

PennDOT
See the latest updates from PennDOT at 511PA.com.
Luzerne County
- Hazleton City snow ban will go into effect at midnight tonight (Friday, March 11). No parking on blue and yellow.
- Due to the forecast of significant snowfall on Saturday, Freeland Borough Mayor Joseph Palko, Jr. has declared that the Snow Parking Ban will be in effect beginning at 11:59 pm EST on Friday 3/11/2022. During the snow ban, NO PARKING is allowed on the ODD side of any Borough Street until 24 hours after the storm has ended and plowing has been completed.
MONTOUR COUNTY
- The Danville Riverside Foodbank’s monthly distribution, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 12, at Shiloh United Church of Christ, Danville, has been postponed to Saturday, March 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
