Community weather announcements

PENNSYLVANIA, USA —
PennDOT
PennDOT temporarily reduces the speed limit to 45 mph on several roadways in the region when weather conditions warrant.
PennDOT alerts are available at 511PA.com.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY
- Employees under the Governor's jurisdiction who physically report to work in the Scranton State Office Building are authorized to report up to three hours after their normal starting times tomorrow, January 23, 2023. This announcement can be verified at www.oa.pa.gov.
Due to the forecast of overnight temperatures dropping below 20 degrees with windchill and inclement weather expected to impact the area, the City of Scranton will be issuing a CODE BLUE for the following days: Sunday, January 22, 2023, and Monday, January 23, 2023. Weston Field House, 982 Providence Road, will be open as a shelter from 8:00 PM to 7:00 AM and will be run by Keystone Mission.
