Community weather announcements

Due to the forecast of overnight temperatures dropping below 20 degrees with windchill and inclement weather expected to impact the area, the City of Scranton will be issuing a CODE BLUE for the following days: Sunday, January 22, 2023, and Monday, January 23, 2023. Weston Field House, 982 Providence Road, will be open as a shelter from 8:00 PM to 7:00 AM and will be run by Keystone Mission.