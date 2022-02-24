Community Weather Announcements

PENNSYLVANIA, USA —
PennDOT
PennDOT has announced vehicle restrictions on certain roadways See the latest updates from PennDOT at 511PA.com.
Carbon County
- Carbon County government and Court-related offices will open at noon on Friday, February 25.
Luzerne County
- Residents in East End, Parsons, and Miners Mills in Wilkes-Barre should expect delays in recycling collection on Friday due to the weather. Any recycling not picked up on Friday will be picked up on Saturday.
