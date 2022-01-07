Community Weather Announcements

x
Here are some community announcements regarding closings, parking bans, and other changes due to the winter weather.
PennDOT

The state has lowered speed limits on some roads and issued a snow squall warning for parts of Pennsylvania. See the latest updates at 511PA.com.

Bradford County 

Carbon County

Clinton County

Columbia County

Lackawanna County

  • Some COLTS buses are on snow routes. Please check coltsbus.com for updates.
  • Employees under the Governor's jurisdiction who physically report to work in the Scranton State Office Building are authorized to report up to two (2) hours after their normal starting times on Friday, January 7, 2022.

Luzerne County

Lycoming County

Monroe County 

Montour County  

Northumberland County 

Pike County 

Schuylkill County

  • Schuylkill County Meals on Wheels delivery canceled Friday, January 7.
  • Schuylkill County Senior Community Centers will open at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 7.

Snyder County

Sullivan County

Susquehanna County 

Union County

Wayne County 

Wyoming County

Click here for the latest travel conditions.

Head here for the list of speed restrictions.

For the latest forecast, click here.

Head here for the list of school closings and delays.

