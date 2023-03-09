Yard sale goes to the dogs and cats

A fundraiser in Columbia County combines two favorites — animals and yard sales.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Dozens of shoppers filled a warehouse near Bloomsburg on Thursday looking for bargains. This is the Animal Resource Center's (ARC) yard sale, the nonprofit's biggest fundraiser of the year, and they've been doing it for about 20 years.

"People drop merchandise off, and we sell it. I want to say today in two hours, we did 105 sales just in this one building," said the ARC's Linda Bird.

Two buildings with more than 300 tables are filled with goodies, and every dollar raised goes to the Animal Resource Center.

"Medicine is expensive. We have a lot of cats, a lot of dogs, and we have them all spayed and neutered before they are adopted," Bird said.

Betsy Hartzell of Bloomsburg is happy to support the yard sale.

"I love that there's so much to look at. I love that there's great buys, that you can get wonderful stuff you need, that you don't have to pay full price for, and I love that it benefits the animals," Hartzell said.

The yard sale runs Thursday through Sunday through December.

Bird says they need volunteers, and if you are interested in helping, just show up.

"The key is everybody is a volunteer. We do our job and work hard for the animals at the no-kill animal shelter."

The yard sale is located on Skatetown Road, outside of Bloomsburg. Donations can be dropped off Thursdays through Sundays.

Our yardsale opens on Thursday at 10AM for shopping! 🤩 We have TONS of new inventory and our volunteers have worked... Posted by Animal Resource Center on Sunday, March 5, 2023