Columbia County

Winds lead to fire at Geisinger clinic

Heavy winds knocked down a transformer pole, which landed on the roof of the clinic.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Friday's wicked winds caused all sorts of problems across our area. 

One problem was a fire at a Geisinger Clinic in Columbia County.

Heavy winds knocked over a transformer pole around 2 p.m. in Briar Creek Township near Berwick.

The pole landed on the roof of a Geisinger clinic, causing the roof to catch fire.

All the patients and staff got out safely, and no injuries were reported.

The building has some smoke and water damage, but officials hope to have that all cleaned up and reopen the clinic in Columbia County on Monday.