Winds lead to fire at Geisinger clinic

Heavy winds knocked down a transformer pole, which landed on the roof of the clinic.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Friday's wicked winds caused all sorts of problems across our area.

One problem was a fire at a Geisinger Clinic in Columbia County.

Heavy winds knocked over a transformer pole around 2 p.m. in Briar Creek Township near Berwick.

The pole landed on the roof of a Geisinger clinic, causing the roof to catch fire.

All the patients and staff got out safely, and no injuries were reported.