Welcome home Randy!

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Columbia County who was severely injured during a farming accident is finally back home.
Randy Hack from the Bendertown area lost an arm during that accident back in March and has been in the hospital recovering ever since.
His family and friends held a special welcome home ceremony for him Thursday with a parade of cars truck and more.
While Randy was recovering, the farming community here in Columbia County rallied together to plant his crops to ensure they will be ready for harvesting later this summer.