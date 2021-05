People have been complaining about the condition of Rosemont Cemetery in Bloomsburg.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Workers are trying to clean up an overgrown cemetery in Columbia County in time for Memorial Day.

People have been complaining of the condition of the old Rosemont Cemetery, right behind the courthouse.

Workers have been mowing the grass and weed whacking.

The superintendent of the cemetery says he is in need of more help and is looking for volunteers and employees.