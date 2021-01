Anyone in need is welcome to stop near Mulberry and Market Street and pick up what they need.

BERWICK, Pa. — A church in Columbia County decided there's no better time than during a cold snap to make sure everyone has winter essentials.

Bethany United Methodist Church in Berwick is providing hats, gloves, and scarves to local people in need.

Volunteers also hung up handmade masks and gently used coats near storefronts between Mulberry and Market Streets.