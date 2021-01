People prayed and sang songs in honor of Erica Shultz.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A virtual vigil was held for a Luzerne County woman whose body was found earlier this month after she was reported missing.

People prayed and sang songs in honor of Erica Shultz.

The 26-year-old was reported missing on December 6 by her sister.

Police say Harold Haulman confessed to beating and stabbing Shultz.