Vigil held one year after crash in Berwick

A vigil was held at Intoxicology Department Saturday night in memory of the victims of a deadly crash one year ago.

BERWICK, Pa. — Members of the Berwick and Nescopeck communities held a vigil nearly a year after two tragedies took place there just days apart.

The vigil was held at the Intoxicology Department in Berwick, where one year ago, a man drove his car through the crowd that gathered there for a fundraiser.

The fundraiser was being held for a family affected by a deadly fire the week before in Nescopeck.

One woman died in that crash, and 19 others were injured.

The mayor says the community has come together to help each other after both tragedies.

"This community pulls together. They pull together on that from that event. They've pulled together since then, raising money to help everybody. The people that own the bar have gone above and beyond trying to help the families, and basically, everybody's been trying to help. You're never gonna make the memory go away, but you try to ease the pain a little bit and try to help people move on," said Mayor Tim Burke, Berwick.

The man responsible for the tragedy that led to this mourning is serving life in prison.