Vendors prepare for the 168th Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Vendors are hanging up signs and putting together their stands. That can only mean one thing. It's time for the 168th Bloomsburg Fair!

"It's very exciting. We've waited all year for this. This puzzle has been put together for twelve months, and now it came around," Bloomsburg Fair President Randy Karschner.

This is Pennsylvania's largest fair, with more than 1,400 vendors. Nearly 900 of those vendors sell food.

“It doesn't change much. A couple vendors go out. A couple vendors come in. But it stays about the same number," added Karschner.

Three of those food stands belong to Dave Norman. He does multiple fairs each year and says this is one of the biggest.

We're just finishing up hanging signs, making sure everything works, the equipment is working properly," said Dave Norman of Dave’s Gyros.

This is crunch time for many vendors who are putting the finishing touches on their stands.

"It's actually been almost a week process. We came in last weekend and started and just kind of gradually do things each day. Right now, I'm just decorating around my tables for people's seating and stuff," said Tammy Royer of Royer’s Concessions.

The Royer family is nervous about this weekend's weather.

“We are hoping for a good week. Unfortunately, we heard the weather is not supposed to be the greatest. We will take what we can get," added Royer.

“Hopefully, I'll get it all done today and tomorrow will be a breeze!," said Rebekah Thomas.

Rebekah Thomas sells candles and bath and body products at her stand.

"The last six weeks, I've probably worked like twelve-hour days, early mornings, late nights," added Thomas.