Vendors at Bloomsburg Fair short on supplies

Things like prizes and paper products have been hard to come by for merchants at this year's fair.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The COVID-19 pandemic has not stopped people from going to the Bloomsburg Fair this year, but it has made things harder on some vendors.

While business is picking up, many vendors are having problems with supplies.

Strawberry Ridge United Church of Christ has been selling roast beef sandwiches and soup at the Bloomsburg Fair since 1959. But this year has been challenging for Strawberry Ridge and many other vendors. They are in short supply of supplies.

"A lot of our retailers that we order our paper products from have told us to order things now because they cannot guarantee it. Some of the things we usually use we can't get," said church member Grace Hall.

The lack of paper products has been an issue for a lot of vendors at the Bloomsburg Fair. Some have resorted to sharing supplies until their next shipments arrive. Others go without.

"Our soda retailer, she said, 'I'm telling you, go big on your supply, because by the end of the week, I can't guarantee we will have enough to replenish you,'" Hall said.

Cheri Bissinger started ordering products in May for her apple dumpling stand.

"We had a terrible time getting bowls for the dumplings. We weren't really sure what we were going to do. They finally came in right before the fair, so we were lucky."

In some cases, vendors might not have your favorite food, or their prices could be higher to make up for higher product costs. Most of the vendors we spoke with said raising their prices would be a last resort.

It's not only food vendors with supply problems.

Since stuffed animals are in short supply right now, John Keagle put a prize limit on his wheel of chance game.

"Just to limit the amount of prizes being given out in hopes that we can make it through this fair week."