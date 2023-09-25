Vendor celebrates 100 years at the Bloomsburg Fair

With around 900 food vendors at the Bloomsburg Fair, it can be hard to stand out. Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize spoke with one celebrating 100 years on the fairgrounds.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — No matter what you're craving at the Bloomsburg Fair, someone probably makes it. With so many options, it can be tough for vendors to stand out. But Moyer's Bar-B-Q seems to have figured out how to do that.

"There's a lot of tradition. There's a lot of families that come back, bring their kids back. It's everyone's tradition, ours, theirs. It's like a big family reunion here," said Nate Low, Moyer's Bar-B-Q.

This year is a special one for Moyers Bar-B-Q. The family-run stand is celebrating 100 years at the Bloomsburg Fair.

"It's been quite a ride for us while we've been here. There's a lot of branches to the family tree that have all carried it on in their own way, taking responsibility for the stand," said Low.

Nate Low has been running the stand for the past 15 years and says it's a lot of work, but he loves working with his family. "It came with a lot of responsibility. I certainly didn't want to be the one to fail a 100-year-old stand. I think I worked that much harder at it to make sure it keeps growing and that it gains speed," he said.

Moyer's sells barbeque, ribs, wings, and brisket, but Low says they are known for their relish, which the family starts making on Labor Day, "We make it in a 200-year-old iron press. We make it two quarts at a time. We have to squeeze it out, press it out. It's a long process. But that goes on all of our sandwiches."

"They always have good food, and it's always the same," said Nancy Fought, Bloomsburg.

Nancy Fought loves the ham barbecue.

"How long have you been coming to Moyer's? As long as I can remember. My dad started bringing me when I was five years old," said Nancy.

While Moyer's Bar-B-Q cherishes tradition, Low is also looking toward the future.

"When we make new things, we always look into the past. When we make macaroni and cheese, I brought my grandmother's recipe on board. We make baked beans and looked into our old family cookbooks to bring new items on," said Low.