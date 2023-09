Mike Stevens takes us on a trip to 2016 at the Bloomsburg Fair for a fresh sight of vegetables.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There is so much to see and do at the Bloomsburg Fair, but there's one sight at the fair you don't want to miss.

That is all the hard work from Pennsylvania farmers on display at the agricultural building.

Mike Stevens took a walk through it seven years ago in this trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road.