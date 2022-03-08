UPMC hosts job fair in Columbia County

UPMC hopes to recruit employees from the Berwick Hospital Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

BERWICK, Pa. — UPMC hopes to recruit some employees from Berwick Hospital Center.

Recruiters from UPMC were at The Forge Pub and Eatery in Berwick to discuss openings at the health system's facilities.

This comes a little more than a week after the owner of the Berwick Hospital Center shut down clinics and announced plans to close down the hospital.

"Offering someone an alternative place to work and just branching out. We don't have a lot of footprint here yet, but it doesn't mean we can't begin to establish that footprint here," said Rachel Zultevicz, UPMC Human Resources.

Geisinger is also hosting a job fair geared towards employees of Berwick Hospital Center.

That event takes place on Thursday.