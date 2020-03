Peter Venuto was last seen Sunday afternoon near Bloomsburg.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — UPDATE: The missing man has been located.

Troopers say Peter Venuto, 83, was last seen Sunday afternoon in the area of Long View Drive in Bloomsburg Township.

He was last seen driving a 2014 white Subaru Outback with PA license plate ONLYU17.

Officials believe Venuto may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.