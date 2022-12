Union workers are on strike against a company in Columbia County.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — According to reports, workers at Autoneum in Bloomsburg walked off the job Thursday afternoon after rejecting the company's latest contract offer.

Wages and health benefits are said to be at the heart of the dispute.

Autoneum describes itself as a global market leader in acoustics and thermal management.