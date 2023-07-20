Troopers investigating Columbia County break-ins

Troopers say there have been eight break-ins at businesses in Benton Township in just the last week.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BENTON, Pa. — State troopers in Columbia County are searching for the person responsible for a string of break-ins.

Troopers say there have been eight break-ins at businesses in Benton Township in just the last week.

But the problem has been going on for months.

RC's Bar and Grill were broken into earlier this summer.

The owner caught the culprit on surveillance video.

"We just don't want that to happen again, and it is a violation, and you don't want to be violated again. With someone coming into your safe space. You are supposed to feel secure and safe, and we just don't," said Kimberly Mohr, co-owner.

The same person also allegedly broke into a VFW, a pharmacy, and a landscaping business, among other places.